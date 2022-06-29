Narang for Mission Olympic Cell

He will be involved in selection process for the Paris and LA Games

Gagan Narang at his Gun For Glory Shooting Academy in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has invited ace shooter and London Olympics bronze medallist Gagan Narang to be a member of the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC).

The 39-year-old Narang will be involved in the selection of athletes for the TOPS core and development group for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 editions.

“The MOC meets twice a month on the first and third Thursdays; through video conferencing as well as physical gatherings,” Gagan said.

“Over the years the MOC has provided valuable guidance to the TOPS team in selection, performance monitoring and approving budgetary support for various requirements projected by the elite athletes,” the SAI communication stated.

“The terms of reference for the MOC include development of robust criteria for identification of young talent to be part of the Development Group for Los Angeles 2028, developing short \ medium \ long-term targets for athletes included in the TOPS,” Gagan said.

“The other key subjects are monitoring the preparedness and actual performance of athletes selected in TOPS,” he said.

Gagan joins Anju Bobby George (athletics), Baichung Bhutia (football), Anjali Bhagwat (shooting), Trupti Murgunde (badminton), Sardara Singh (hockey), Viren Rasquinha (hockey), Malav Shroff (yachting and sports science specialist), Monalisa Mehta (table tennis), Deepthi Bopaiah (CEO GoSports Foundation), Yogeshwar Dutt (wrestling) and Ashish Shelar besides the presidents of the national federations including IOA, Athletics, Wrestling, Archery, Boxing.