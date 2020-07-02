Nagajothi makes her mentor proud

She was not too keen on competing in the World online carrom challenge.

It was at the insistence of two-time World champion Rashmi Kumari that Nagajothi Kathavarayan entered the event. In the process, she mastered her mentor in the final to emerge the champion.

Nagajothi, a second-year M.A. Economics student of D.G. Vaishnav College in Chennai, was all praise for Rashmi for guiding her, not just for this event, but for the last three years after she had become the National junior and youth champion. “I was afraid to play this competition. But Rashmi compelled me. She always encourages the juniors and guides us. She explained the rules and told me that I had to play as the whole world would be watching live and it would be good for my career.

“She also told me that I had a chance to win, because of my good game,” said Nagajothi, thrilled to prove the faith of Rashmi.

After the final, Rashmi called Nagajothi and told her, “I am happy for you,” even though she was upset about losing her way in the final. Nagajothi practises from 4 a.m. for two hours every day. “When my father is not at home, my mother Navamani wakes me up and sits with me at the board when I train,” she said.