Mori to quit over ‘sexist remarks’

Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori is to resign after he sparked outrage in Japan and abroad by claiming that women talk too much in meetings, reports said on Thursday.
The decision comes after a barrage of criticism from politicians to sports stars and is the latest headache for organisers as they battle public disquiet over plans to hold the Games this summer despite the pandemic.
Multiple Japanese media outlets, citing anonymous sources, said the 83-year-old has told officials he wishes to step down and would announce his resignation at a meeting of Games organisers on Friday.
His most likely successor is Saburo Kawabuchi, an 84-year-old long-time sports administrator, local media reported.
The former prime minister has come under increasing pressure since remarks he made last week to members of the Japanese Olympic Committee.
He apologised for the ‘sexist remarks’, while insisting he was repeating complaints made by others, but then dug a deeper hole when he explained that he “doesn’t speak to women much”.
