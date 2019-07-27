Momota rallies to beat Sai Praneeth

India’s campaign at the ongoing Japan Open came to an end as B. Sai Praneeth lost his men’s singles semifinal clash to World no. 1 Kento Momota at the $750,000 tournament on Saturday.

Praneeth lost 21-18, 21-12 to Momota in a match that lasted for 45 minutes.

Great start

The unseeded Indian started off the match on a great note as he took an initial 3-1 lead in the first few minutes.

However, Momota came back with a great fight and took an 11-8 lead at the mid-game break.

Praneeth, who had been in great touch in the tournament so far, tried to up the ante and earned some points but ultimately lost the game in 23 minutes.

Overtuns deficit

In the second game, the top-seeded Japanese didn’t led Praneeth take a long lead from the start and overturned a 6-9 deficit to make it 12-9 with the help of six straight points.

From there on, the World No.1 raced to a seven-point lead and eventually won the match 21-12 in 22 minutes to make it to his second consecutive final.

The result: (semifinal):

Men: Kento Momota (Jpn) bt B. Sai Praneeth 21-18, 21-12.