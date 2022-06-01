Mohit Bhatt prepares for Asian junior squash

Mohit Bhatt is getting ready at the Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida, for the Asian junior squash championship to be staged in Thailand from June 15.

It has been a nice blend of education and squash for Mohit, as he is on a full scholarship at the University, pursuing Business Management, and utilising the excellent sports infrastructure.

The country’s No. 1 in under-19 section, Mohit is focusing on skill and technique, under the guidance of coach Rahul Vasishtha, as he has been hampered by a hamstring injury.

‘’I should be ready soon’’, said Mohit, during an online interaction on Wednesday.

Match exposure

Coach Rahul expressed confidence that Mohit would be able to strike a medal in the Asian Championship despite lacking the match exposure in recent weeks.

‘’He has been playing the game for the last so many years. He has the experience. I think, the situation may work in his favour, as he would be hungry and fresh to perform at his best’’, said Rahul, with a strong positive outlook.

The coach has been helping Mohit prepare diligently, by studying various players with video analysis.

Mental toughness

‘’Mohit’s attacking game has improved. We have implemented new attacking shots. In defence also we have introduced a few more shots. We are trying to make him more creative on court, and develop mental toughness’’, said the coach.

With the situation improving, after the pandemic had served a severe blow to squash, there is optimism that Mohit would be able to get a string of tournaments to help him make a smooth transition into the men’s world.

For a mathematics graduate from St. Stephen’s College who had played the sport for about 12 years, Rahul has been happy to sport the role of a mentor, guiding young squash players.

On his part, Mohit is grateful to Shiv Nadar University for the splendid support, and gratefully acknowledges the role of JSW Sports that laid the foundation and paved the way for his squash career.

After trying football, karate and skating, Mohit fell in love with squash, and looks forward to a fruitful career in the sport, with admirable support and guidance stoking his desire for excellence.