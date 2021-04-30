Other Sports

Mirabai keen to address her shoulder issue

Focused: Mirabai Chanu, who set a clean and jerk World record recently, is keen to acquit herself well at the Tokyo Olympics.  

Amidst the pandemic-induced restrictions and uncertainties, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s plan to train in the USA to treat a shoulder issue, which is preventing her from realising her potential in snatch, is waiting for the go-ahead.

A strong medal prospect in women’s 49kg at the Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai achieved her personal best of 205kg to claim a bronze medal, along with a clean and jerk world record, in the recently-concluded Asian weightlifting championships in Tashkent.

However, her snatch attempt of 86kg, following two ‘no lifts’, was a cause for concern.

Even as travel restrictions are in place due to the pandemic, Mirabai — who got rid of a lower back issue after getting treated by physiotherapist Dr. Aaron Horschig in the USA last year — is keen to visit the country again.

“Sometimes my shoulder feels uncomfortable. That’s why I have planned to go to the USA. I have requested the Government for this, but it is not confirmed yet because of COVID,” Mirabai said at a virtual press conference, organised by Sports Authority of India, on Thursday.

“My best snatch effort is 88kg, but it is down a bit due to the shoulder issue. I am doing exercises and trying to rectify my technique to get better results.”

Determined

Mirabai, who was inducted into the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) in November 2018 and has received a total funding of ₹51.51 lakh, sounded determined. “What I could not do in Rio, I will try to achieve in Tokyo. I try to replicate what I do in training and don’t take pressure.”

Even though she practises a power sport, Mirabai acknowledges the role of a psychologist in soothing her nerves.

“Sometimes the body gets dull, you don’t feel like training. If there is an injury or you don’t perform well, then you feel low. A psychologist advises, ‘If you fail today, you will succeed tomorrow.’

“After my failure in Rio, I was devastated. A psychologist told me the failure might have happened due to expectations in my first Olympics.

“Then I focused on my training again and everything became normal,” said Mirabai.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2021 4:29:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/mirabai-keen-to-address-her-shoulder-issue/article34443050.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY