NBA | Milwaukee Bucks’ long-range barrage buries Miami Heat

Sets new record for three-pointers in a game; Clippers and 76ers bounce back

The Milwaukee Bucks set an NBA record for three-pointers in a game, draining 29 from beyond the arc in a 144-97 blowout win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

The Heat, who stunned the top-seeded Bucks in the second round of the 2020 Eastern Conference playoffs en route to the NBA Finals, never got a look in, trailing by as many as 51 in a game Milwaukee led all the way.

Sam Merrill drilled the record-breaking 28th three-pointer of the game, surpassing the 27 set by the Houston Rockets against the Phoenix Suns on April 7, 2019.

Jrue Holiday had six three-pointers on the way to 24 points. Khris Middleton, who led the Bucks with 25 points, made four of five from three-point range. Starting guard Donte DiVincenzo’s 17 points included five three-pointers, and Brook Lopez had three treys on the way to 14 points.

Two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only Bucks starter not to make a three-pointer, coming up empty on two attempts in a nine-point performance.

Two days after a big loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the LA Clippers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-101. Lou Williams scored 20 points off the bench to lead seven Clippers players who scored in double figures.

The Philadelphia 76ers, coming off a lopsided loss to Cleveland, beat the Toronto Raptors 100-93.

Randle, Westbrook sizzle

Elsewhere, Julius Randle posted a triple-double of 28 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the New York Knicks to a 95-86 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But Russell Westbrook’s triple-double of 21 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists — his third in as many appearances in the young season — again went for nothing as his Washington Wizards fell 115-107 to the Chicago Bulls.

The results: Phoenix 111 bt New Orleans 86, Miami 97 lost to Milwaukee 144, LA Clippers 124 bt Minnesota 101, Sacramento 125 bt Denver 115, Oklahoma City 107 lost to Orlando 118, Cleveland 86 lost to New York 95.

Detroit 106 lost to Golden State 116, Indiana 111 lost to Boston 116, Philadelphia 100 bt Toronto 93, Washington 107 lost to Chicago 115.