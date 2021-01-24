Other Sports

Badminton | Marin, Axelsen in fine form

Unstoppable: Carolina Marin just had too much firepower in her arsenal for Tai Tzu Ying to handle.  

Spain’s Carolina Marin and Viktor Axelsen from Denmark on Sunday claimed their second Thailand Open badminton singles titles in a fortnight.

The result (finals):

Men: Viktor Axelsen (Den) bt Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus (Den) 21-11, 21-7.

Doubles: Lee Yang & Wang Chi-Lin (Tpe) bt Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik (Mas) 21-13, 21-18.

Women: Carolina Marin (Esp) bt Tai Tzu-ying (Tpe) 21-19, 21-17.

Doubles: Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong (Kor) bt Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan (Kor) 21-18, 21-19.

