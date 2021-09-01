Manika Batra reiterates her stand

Says she wants personal coach to be court-side during tournaments

Manika Batra, India’s top woman paddler, is clear that she wants her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape to be court-side during the Asian table tennis championships in Doha from September 28 to October 5.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games singles champion insisted that it is not an issue as having a personal coach involves ‘no cost’ to the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

Happen naturally

“I think it should happen naturally. TTFI has never sent or paid for the coach or even the physio I have travelled with,” said Manika, ranked 56th in the world, to The Hindu on Wednesday.

“In the team event, the other coach is fine but after that, we have a singles event, where I would want my coach to be there in every tournament and I think this is a basic requirement of every player in an individual sport.”

“So I really wish the problems aren’t there for anyone and the best chance to play is made for the country,” she added.

It is reliably learnt that Manika has replied to the show-cause notice issued by TTFI and wants justice. “I hope the TTFI is fair and I am hopeful and wish they take some steps for justice. I am and have always been focused on my effort and the work we have to put in to give the best for India,” she said.

Tough competition

Manika said the competition in the Asians will be tough and said that it would be good preparation for the 2022 Asian Games. “At the Asian championships, I will try to give my best and as you all know Asia is a very special continent so it will be a good outing for all of us to give our best and prepare for the bigger events like the Asian Games,” she said.

According to Manika, Indian women paddlers have improved as they travel regularly and train hard with their coaches. “I will say that the overall game has improved as the girls work hard with their coaches in India or travel abroad for training. So the results are seen in the level of the game. Let’s say I am willing to be a part of the growth and let’s hope our [Indian] team does well,” she said.