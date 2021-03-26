Mangaonkar, Sunayna get top seeding

India’s Mahesh Mangaonkar and Sunayna Kuruvilla will head the seedings in the men’s and women’s sections of the PSA Challenger Tour to be held at the Indian Squash Academy here from March 27 to 31.

Titled the HCL-SRFI Indian Tour, it will feature a men's PSA Challenger 20 event and women's PSA Challenger 10 tournament. Six nationalities will be represented across the two draws, with players from Canada, Egypt, France, India, Russia and the United States taking part.

The rest of the top eight seeded positions in the men’s draw have been taken by players inside the top 100 in PSA world rankings.

USA’s Todd Harrity, Egypt’s Karim El Hammamy, Mazen Gamal, Yahya Elnawasany, Moustafa El Shirty, France’s Sebastien Bonmalais and Indian Aditya Jagtap have been seeded in the men's draw.