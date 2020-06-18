Mangaonkar assisting Finland squash team

Mahesh Mangaonkar is back on the squash court, as sporting activity resumed in Helsinki following a relaxation of lockdown restrictions.
The 26-year-old Indian is working with the Finland Squash Federation as sparring partner for national team members and is among early pros to get a taste of sporting action. He has begun training with the Finns, after focusing on fitness during the past lonely months.
Chomping at the bit
“Everyone has been waiting to get on court or get to the gym and break a good sweat,” he said in a chat from Helsinki.
World No. 49 Mangaonkar plays in the European club leagues and shifted base from The Hague (Netherlands) to Helsinki after accepting the Finland offer.
The current Indian National men’s squash champion spars with the Finland team at the Taihialli Squash Club, incidentally one of the clubs he plays for in the European league.
“Every venue had rules like not more than 10 people in the gym or facility, hand sanitisation and disinfecting gym equipment. We all followed the protocol. Now there are fewer restrictions. This doesn't mean the pandemic is over. We still need to keep following those rules until there is a cure,” he said.
Second wave
Professional sport, already hurt by the freeze on major competitions and ban on spectators, should be ready for future stoppages, Mangaonkar said.
“We are expecting the second wave during fall (October-November). People here are prepared for it,” he said.
Squash pros he trains with include Olli Tuominen, Greg Gaultier and Paul Coll.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath