Mairaj-Areeba shoot mixed skeet gold in the 63rd National Shotgun Championship

Miaraj Ahmad Khan and Areeba Khan won the mixed skeet gold for Uttar Pradesh as they beat Ganemat Sekhon and Karam Sukhbir Singh 37-36 in the 63rd National shotgun championship which concluded at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

Mairaj and Areeba who had won the individual silver in the men’s and women’s events, had topped qualification with a combined score of 143, one point ahead of the Punjab pair.

Rajasthan won the bronze through Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Darshna Rahtore, who beat Zahra Deeswala and Chetan Reddy of Telangana 39-33, after having scored 141 in qualification and missed the gold contest by one point.

Ganemat Sekhon went on to win the junior gold, with Abhay Sekhon as the duo beat Ajay Thakur and Khushi Dhakad 36-34, after having topped qualification 141 to 139.

Telangana pair of Zahra Deeswala and Munek Battula won the tie-shoot against Rajasthan’s Karttiki Shaktawat and Indradev Hada for the junior mixed skeet bronze.