Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers vote to abandon NBA season

LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have voted to abandon the NBA season in protest at the latest US police shooting of a black man, multiple reports said on Wednesday.
ESPN, The Athletic and Yahoo Sports all reported that the Lakers and Clippers called for the 2019-20 season to be scrapped in the wake of Jacob Blake's shooting in Wisconsin on Sunday.
Bucks’ boycott
The Lakers and Clippers’ vote to end the season came at an emergency meeting of all the teams left in the NBA playoffs. The meeting followed Milwaukee Bucks' boycott of its first round playoff game against Orlando Magic earlier in the day.
That decision prompted the NBA to call off all three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday. It was not immediately clear how the season would proceed following Wednesday's meeting, or whether the Lakers and Clippers — the two strongest sides in the Western Conference — would remain in the playoffs despite voting to halt the season.
James’ tweet
The Lakers' James had earlier tweeted angrily over the shooting of Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by police as he got into a car carrying his three children.
“WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” James wrote on Twitter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath