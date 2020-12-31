Leon Mendonca is India’s 67th GM

Leon Mendonca became India’s 67th chess Grandmaster by winning his third and final norm in a tournament in Italy. Mendonca, who achieved the feat at 14 years, nine months and 17 days, is the second GM from Goa.
He achieved his first GM norm at the Rigo Chess GM Round Robin in October while the second came at the 1st Saturday event in Budapest in November.
The final norm came at the Vergani Cup in Italy, where he finished second with 6.5 points behind Ukraine’s Vitaliy Bernadskiy (7).
Mendonca and his father Lyndon were stranded in Europe in March due to the lockdown and travel restrictions.
Mendonca took part in several tournaments with an aim of achieving the GM title.
Between March and December, Mendonca played in 16 tournaments and improved to 2544 from an ELO rating of 2452 points.
Mendonca thanked those who supported him through thick and thin.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath