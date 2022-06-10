LeBron James wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas
LA Lakers player LeBron James, 37, has already begun to test the waters of NBA team ownership after indicating his interest to own a team in Las Vegas
Four-times NBA champion LeBron James is ready to bet big on Las Vegas, with ambitions of installing a National Basketball Association (NBA) franchise in Sin City.
"I wanna own a team," James said in a clip from his HBO television show The Shop that circulated on social media on Thursday. "I want a team in Vegas." The episode is expected to air on Friday.
Player to owner
The 37-year-old James is under contract with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season, after which he will become a free agent, though he has already begun to test the waters of professional team ownership.
In March 2021, the 18-times All-Star became a part owner of Major League Baseball's (MLB) Boston Red Sox, after he joined Fenway Sports Group (FSG) as a partner.
FSG also owns English Premier League club Liverpool.
