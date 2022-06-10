Other Sports

LeBron James wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas

LeBron James. File

LeBron James. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Four-times NBA champion LeBron James is ready to bet big on Las Vegas, with ambitions of installing a National Basketball Association (NBA) franchise in Sin City.

"I wanna own a team," James said in a clip from his HBO television show The Shop that circulated on social media on Thursday. "I want a team in Vegas." The episode is expected to air on Friday.

Player to owner

The 37-year-old James is under contract with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season, after which he will become a free agent, though he has already begun to test the waters of professional team ownership.

In March 2021, the 18-times All-Star became a part owner of Major League Baseball's (MLB) Boston Red Sox, after he joined Fenway Sports Group (FSG) as a partner.

FSG also owns English Premier League club Liverpool.


