Lawn Bowls | Indian women ensure historic first CWG medal in 'fours' format

On Tuesday, India will make its maiden Commonwealth Games final appearance in the women's fours format of lawn bowls, assuring the team of a medal

The Indian women’s lawn bowls team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham | Photo Credit: Twitter/@Media_SAI

On Tuesday, India will make its maiden Commonwealth Games final appearance in the women's fours format of lawn bowls, assuring the team of a medal

India lawn bowls team assured itself a historic first ever Commonwealth Games medal after defeating New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final of the women's fours event, here on Monday.

This will be India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition.

🇮🇳 Creates History at @birminghamcg22 🔥



India's #LawnBowl Women's Four team creates history by becoming the 1st Indian Team to reach the Finals of #CommonwealthGames



India 🇮🇳 16- 13 🇳🇿 New Zealand (SF)



They will now take on South Africa in the Finals on 2nd Aug#Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/tu64FSoi8R — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 1, 2022

The women's fours team comprising Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) will face South Africa in the gold medal clash on Tuesday.

Against New Zealand, after conceding a 0-5 lead after the second-end, the Indian team made a strong back against the Kiwi team of Selina Goddard (lead), Nicole Toomey (second), Tayle Bruce (third) and Val Smith (skip).

After end-9, they were tied 7-7 and after end-10, India took 10-7 lead. But it was a close contest between the two sides, as New Zealand was marginally 13-12 ahead after end-14.

A brilliant shot from Tirkey helped India seal the game with a 16-13 scoreline.

The Indian men's pair was knocked out of the competition on Sunday after going down 8-26 to Northern Ireland in the quarter-final.