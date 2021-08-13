Komalika, Sakshi, and Priya in finals

Rishabh to play for bronze in compound junior men’s event

Komalika Bari and Sakshi Chaudhary reached the women’s individual finals of the recurve junior and compound junior categories respectively at the World youth archery championships here on Thursday.

Komalika defeated Japanese Juri Shibuya 6-4, Kazakh Ziyodakhon Abdusattarova 6-0 and Japanese Mao Watanbe 6-5 (8-7) before beating American Casey Kaufhold 6-4 in the semifinals.

Sakshi got past Kazakh Aizhan Seidakhmetova 142-141, Iranian Bita Asheghzadeh Oskouei 147-142, Mexican Dafne Quintero 147-145 and American Anna Scarbrough 144-142 to make it to the final.

Rishabh Yadav, who lost to Robin Jaamta of Estonia 147-146 in the semifinals of the compound junior men’s individual event, will face Sebastian Garcia of Mexico in the bronze medal match.

Priya Gurjar defeated Hallie Boulton (Great Britain) 149-140 to set up a gold medal match with Selene Rodriguez (Mexico) in the compound women’s cadet individual event. Parneet Kaur, who lost to Selene 142-141, will compete with Hallie for the bronze medal.