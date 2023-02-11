HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million

Sotheby's website said the jersey was signed by Bryant and worn by him in 25 of his 82 games that season, including six playoff games

February 11, 2023 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST

Reuters
A view shows a game-worn and signed Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant number 24 jersey that the late legendary basketball player wore during his MVP 2007-2008 NBA season. File.

A view shows a game-worn and signed Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant number 24 jersey that the late legendary basketball player wore during his MVP 2007-2008 NBA season. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Los Angeles Lakers jersey worn by Kobe Bryant during his only MVP season in 2007-08 fetched $5.8 million at an auction on Thursday, becoming the second-most expensive basketball jersey ever sold, auction house Sotheby's said.

Michael Jordan's jersey from the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals holds the record for the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia in history after it sold for over $10 million in September also via Sotheby's.

Bryant, an 18-times All Star and five-times NBA champion, died in a January 2020 helicopter crash that also killed his daughter and seven others.

Sotheby's website said the jersey was signed by Bryant and worn by him in 25 of his 82 games that season, including six playoff games.

"The image of Kobe wearing this particular jersey during the NBA playoffs has permeated in popular culture, reprinted on murals, books, newspapers," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectables, said in a statement.

"(It) has become a symbol of his fierce determination and passion that has resonated with audiences across the world."

Related Topics

basketball

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.