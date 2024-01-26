GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KHELO INDIA YOUTH GAMES | Dhanush wins boys’ 55kg weightlifting gold; MP in both hockey finals

January 26, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau
The action in the boys’ hockey semifinals between Madhya Pradesh (red) and Haryana during the Khelo India Youth Games.

The action in the boys’ hockey semifinals between Madhya Pradesh (red) and Haryana during the Khelo India Youth Games. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a repeat of the previous edition, Madhya Pradesh will meet Odisha in the boys’ hockey final of the sixth Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) to be held here on Saturday. In the girls’ summit clash, Haryana will take on Madhya Pradesh. MP will be keen to bag a ‘double’.

The best match of the hockey semifinals was the one between defending champion MP and Haryana in the boys’ section, which was evenly paced till the final whistle. In the end, MP edged out Haryana 4-3 through a penalty shoot, after the teams were tied 2-2 in regulation time.

When Haryana’s Amandeep’s shot was legged away by goalkeeper Amaan Khan, it signalled victory for MP.

L. Dhanush of Tamil Nadu won the boys’ 55Kg weightlifting gold.

L. Dhanush of Tamil Nadu won the boys’ 55Kg weightlifting gold. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For Dhanush, this was his third consecutive KIYG gold, having won in previous editions in Panchkula (2021-22) and Bhopal (2022-23). “I feel so happy because only five months back I had changed my weight category from 49Kg to 55kg. There were stronger lifters in the 55kg category. It was not easy,” said Dhanush to The Hindu.

Maharashtra is at the top of the medals tally with 28 gold, 24 silver and 31 bronze. Tamil Nadu has 26 gold, 13 silver and 23 bronze while third placed Haryana has 21 gold, 13 silver and 23 bronze.

The results: Hockey: Semifinals: Boys: MP 2 (Zameer Mohammad, Md. Konain Dad) drew with Haryana 2 (Sunil Maan, Amit Khasa) (MP won 4-3 via tiebreaker); Odisha 6 (Mohan Krishna, Karan Lakra, Anmol Ekka, Prem Dayal Giri, Deepak Pradhan, Rohit Kullu) bt Jharkhand 1 (Guria Sukhnath).

Girls: Haryana 7 (Rana Sakshi 2, Kajal, Manpreet Kaur, Manisha 2, Ishika, Saavi) bt Mizoram 4 (Vanlahriatpuii 2, Lalrinpuii, Lalbiaksiami).; MP 3 (Amanpreet Kaur, Soniya Kumre, Sonam) bt Odisha 1 (Tanjua Toppo).

Weightlifting: Boys: 49Kg: 1. Babulai Hembrom (Jhr) 84 (snatch), 107 (clean & jerk) 191 (total); 2. Rishab Prasher (UP); 3. Krushna Vyawahare (Mah); 55Kg: 1. L. Dhanush (TN) 101 (snatch), 124 (clean & jerk), 225 (total), 2. Nikhil Koli (Mah), 3. Sosar Toma (ARN).

Girls: 40kg: 1. Jyoshna Sabar (Odi) 60 (snatch), 70 (clean & jerk) 130 (total); 2. Priteesmita Bhoi (Odi); 3. B. Neeraja (AP); 45kg: 1. Megha Aher (Mah) 63, 85, 148; 2. R. Bhavani (AP); 3. Payal (Har).

Shooting: Mixed team (finals): 10m air rifle: 1. Maharashtra, 2. Haryana, 3. WB; Trap: 1. Rajasthan, 2., TN, 3. Punjab.

