Kerala, Karnataka boys enter junior basketball quarterfinals

Kerala boys entered the quarterfinals after registering its second win in Group A in the National Junior Basketball championships at the Basketball Complex, Race Course Road here on Friday.

Kerala beat Maharashtra 85-27 to finish third in the group behind Delhi and Tamil Nadu and qualified for the knock out round. Tamil Nadu which had earlier booked a place in quarterfinals lost to defending champion Punjab (68-87) in the last league match. The impressive Karnataka boys crushed Chhattisgarh 104-51 to qualify for the quarterfinals. Defending champion Punjab boys will figure in pre-quarterfinals.

Tamil Nadu girls topped Group A with a narrow 85-83 win over Chhattsigarh. After scoring win in their last league matches, Punjab, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh joined Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinals. Last year’s champion Kerala will play in the pre-quarterfinals.

The results

Boys: Kerala 85 (Pranav Prince 20, Deepak S. Vettath 16, Sreehari Vijayan 13, Ajith P. Reji 14) bt Maharashtra 67 (Sahil Dhanavate 18, Yash Mane 14, Rajendra Singh 14); Punjab 86 (Vishal Sharma 25, Nawaz Singh 14) bt Tamil Nadu 68 (Mukesh Ramkumar 19, S. Ajay 10); Karnataka 104 (Manoj 36, Joshua Sajith 27, Aswij S. Vashishi 19) bt Chhattisgarh 51 (Mukesh Kumar 22, Sujeeth 11).

Girls: Punjab 58 (Kavya Singla 15, Karanveer Kaur 13, Manmeet Kaur 14) bt Rajasthan 47 (Rishi Kotani 22, Anktia Kumaru 13, Pareep 13); Madhya Pradesh 60 (Prarthana Salve 19, Manvi Srivastava 16, Mona Goswami 13) bt Kerala 58 (P.S.Jesley 17, Aleena Antony 15, Irin Elsa John 10); Tamil Nadu 85 (Sathya 19, Angel Jeevitha 15, Nikita 10) bt Chhattisgarh 83 (Riya Kunhadkar 36, Moni Adla 12, D. Kirti 11); Maharashtra 64 (Aanaya Bhavsar 13, Chaitali Bafna 10, Dhara Phate 10) bt Haryana 32.

(eom)