Kashyap out for six weeks with calf injury

Sustained a grade 1 muscle-pull in Hyderabad last month

Former Commonwealth Games badminton champion P. Kashyap says he will have to “reassess his training” after being ruled out for six weeks due to a recent calf muscle injury.

A former World No. 6, Kashyap sustained a grade 1 calf muscle pull during the all-India senior-ranking tournament in Hyderabad last month.

“I played the Hyderabad Open and got injured in the first round, just when I was feeling really good,” a disappointed Kashyap said.

“I am not sure why it happened, probably age... I think I am fit but probably I am not,” he said.

Kashyap, 35, has been troubled by frequent injuries and fitness issues ever since his Commonwealth Games gold in 2014.

After enduring another tough year, the shuttler was looking for good outings at the two senior-ranking tournaments at Chennai and Hyderabad.

The injury means Kashyap will not be able to participate in the three events in the country, starting with the India Open Super 500.

“It is a grade 1 pull, so six weeks I will be out of action, three weeks to get back on court, three to get match fitness, so I am targeting March,” he signed off.