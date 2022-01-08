Other Sports

Kashyap out for six weeks with calf injury

Laid low: P. Kashyap’s plans for the season will have to be re-drawn.   | Photo Credit: AP

Former Commonwealth Games badminton champion P. Kashyap says he will have to “reassess his training” after being ruled out for six weeks due to a recent calf muscle injury.

A former World No. 6, Kashyap sustained a grade 1 calf muscle pull during the all-India senior-ranking tournament in Hyderabad last month.

“I played the Hyderabad Open and got injured in the first round, just when I was feeling really good,” a disappointed Kashyap said.

“I am not sure why it happened, probably age... I think I am fit but probably I am not,” he said.

Kashyap, 35, has been troubled by frequent injuries and fitness issues ever since his Commonwealth Games gold in 2014.

After enduring another tough year, the shuttler was looking for good outings at the two senior-ranking tournaments at Chennai and Hyderabad.

The injury means Kashyap will not be able to participate in the three events in the country, starting with the India Open Super 500.

“It is a grade 1 pull, so six weeks I will be out of action, three weeks to get back on court, three to get match fitness, so I am targeting March,” he signed off.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2022 5:18:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/kashyap-out-for-six-weeks-with-calf-injury/article38177788.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY