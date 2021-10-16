Joshi is champion at Jaipur

Turns the tables on overnight leader Dharma

Khalin Joshi’s final round of three-under 67 was good enough for him to turn the tables on overnight leader M. Dharma and emerge victorious at the ₹40 lakh Jaipur Open golf tournament, organised by Rajasthan Tourism, here on Friday.

Joshi (61, 66, 64, 67), who made a dramatic three-putt from four feet on the last hole to end the tournament with a bogey, won by one shot at 22-under 258.

Khalin’s fifth career trophy ended a three-year title drought.

The 29-year-old Joshi, who hails from Karnataka, overcame the disappointment of his runner-up finish in Delhi last week and took home a winning cheque for ₹6,46,600 to move up from fifth to third in the PGTI Order of Merit.

He made six birdies and three bogeys on the last day.

Dharma (62, 62, 65, 70), the overnight leader by two shots, slipped to second with an even-par 70. He ended the week with a total of 21-under 259.

Sunit Chowrasia (64) of Kolkata and Harendra Gupta (65) of Chandigarh tied for third place at 20-under 260. Chowrasia’s round featured seven birdies and a bogey while Gupta had an eagle, four birdies and a bogey.

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu produced the best round of the tournament, a 10-under 60, but ended tied seventh at 18-under 262. Yuvraj sank an eagle on the 18th from five feet and also made nine birdies and a bogey during his round.

Olympian Udayan Mane (64) was tied ninth at 17-under 263.