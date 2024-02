Jindal Panther beats Rajnigandha Achievers

February 28, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated February 29, 2024 02:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

Simran Shergill scored four goals to help Jindal Panther to a 6-5 victory over Rajnigandha Achievers in a league match of the Radha Mohan Rajinder Mohan Gold Vase polo tournament at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment, on Wednesday.

The results (league):

Mayfair Polo 8 (Daniel Otamendi 4, Gaurav Sahgal 3, Salim Azmi) bt Delta Polo 7 (Santiago Marambio 5, Shamsheer Ali, Akshai Malik).

Jindal Panther 6 (Simran Shergill 4, Siddhant Sharma 2) bt Rajnigandha Achievers 5 (Chris Mackenzie 4, Dhruvpal Godara).