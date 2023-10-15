IOC members urge Thomas Bach to seek third term as president after 2025

October 15, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - Mumbai

Members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Sunday urged the incumbent president Thomas Bach to stay on in his role after he completes his 12-year term in 2025.

Bach, a former fencing Olympian from Germany, is the ninth president of the IOC. He was elected to an eight-year term at the 125th IOC Session in Buenos Aires in 2013.

In March 2021, Bach was re-elected IOC president for another four years.

The Olympic Charter restricts a president's term to 12 years, a norm that was put in place by Bach's predecessor Jacques Rogge to avoid lengthy tenures.

Bach had succeeded Rogge, who had served as the IOC chief from 2001 to 2013.

On the inaugural day of the IOC's 141st Session here, most of its 99 members were of the opinion that Bach should stay on for a third term after his tenure ends in 2025, though it will require changes to be made to the Olympic Charter.

IOC member from Dominican Republic, Luis Mejia Oviedo said, "You have shown us the best way to go forward. We have to look after this (Olympic) movement. That is why I would like to put forward this approach." There were supporting statements made on the matter by Paraguay's Camilo Perez Lopez Moreira and International Gymnastics Federation president Morinari Watanabe from Japan.

Bach thanked the IOC members and said their appeal had touched his heart. But, he refused to divulge if he planned to stay on and whether he would propose an amendment to the Olympic Charter to make that to happen.

If Bach gets his third term, he could be at the helm of affairs when the 2036 Olympic Games host is announced.

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday confirmed India's interest in hosting 2036 Olympics and Paralympics.

IOC Director of Communications Mark Adams said no decision has been made in the matter of extension of Bach's tenure.

"In an open session where members and representatives of the other members make a point, it needs to be fully considered, not dismissed out of hand," Adams said.

"No decision has been made. John Coats (IOC vice president) made some clarifications on the charter but it would be strange if we were to deny members the points that they thought were important to them,” he added.

A proposal to make changes in the Olympic Charter needs to given in writing and handed in 30 days prior to an IOC session. A amendment of the Olympic Charter to be passed will need two-thirds majority of the IOC members.

The next scheduled IOC session is in Paris just before the start of the Olympics Games next July.

The IOC said it would be discussing the matter in a future executive board meeting.

The number of terms was limited to avoid lengthy tenures such as that of former president Juan Antonio Samaranch, who was at the helm of affairs for 21 years from 1980 to 2001.

The IOC's Session will on Monday vote on the inclusion of cricket and four other sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.