International Olympic Committee selects Gopi Chand for lifetime award

India’s chief National badminton coach P. Gopi Chand was on Saturday named among recipients of the International Olympic Committee’s 2019 Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award.

“This award coming across Winter and Summer Olympics and the fact that there were so many illustrious coaches in so many disciplines across the globe is something which means a huge, huge recognition for me,” Gopi Chand told The Hindu on receipt of the news.

“It is all the more special when you happen to be the first Indian to get it across all Olympic disciplines,” the 46-year-old former All England champion said.

“Frankly, I think this is not just a recognition for me but for all coaches in India. And, coming in the Olympic year, it is a huge morale-booster to badminton,” said Gopi Chand, who has won most of the prestigious awards instituted by the Government of India.

“I must thank the Government of India, Sports Authority of India and Badminton Association of India which have been very supportive in me discharging my duties as the chief National coach. But for them it would not have been possible,” he said.