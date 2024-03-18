GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IOA dissolves ad-hoc panel, reinstates WFI

March 18, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Sports Bureau

The Indian Olympic Association on Monday dissolved the ad-hoc committee formed to govern wrestling in the country with immediate effect with certain conditions. The decision clears the way for the Sanjay Singh-led WFI to finally take charge of the sport almost three months after being elected.

The ad-hoc committee was formed on December 24, three days after elections to the Wrestling Federation of India that were declared to be in violation of the sports code and the federation suspended by the government.

The three-member ad hoc panel consisting of Bhupender Singh Bajwa, M.M. Somaya and Manjusha Kanwar had recently organised selection trials for the Asian Championships and Olympic qualifiers jointly with the WFI, with the latter providing technical support.

“The decision to dissolve the ad-hoc committee comes in light of the lifting of the ban on the Wrestling Federation of India by the United World Wrestling and the successful completion of selection trials by the ad-hoc committee as per the directives of the High Court of Delhi. Consequent upon the aforementioned developments, there is no further need for running the activities of the WFI through an ad-hoc committee,” the IOA letter stated.

Interestingly, the IOA panel went ahead with organising the trials even though the UWW had clarified its stand on recognising the elected WFI in February itself and reiterated the same earlier this month, insisting that only a team submitted by the federation would be acceptable, necessitating the joint organisation of trials.

“However, as instructed by the UWW, it is imperative the WFI appoint a safeguarding committee/officer at the earliest to address the concerns of abuse and harassment and to ensure adherence to all rules, regulations and guidelines set forth by the UWW and other relevant authorities. Furthermore, the WFI is also directed to conduct elections of the athletes commission in a time-bound manner...,” the letter added.

The UWW recognition letter of February 13 had given WFI time till July 1 to re-elect the Athletes Commission. The federation has also been asked to repay the IOA loan to the ad-hoc committee for running the WFI.

