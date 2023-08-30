HamberMenu
IOA chief PT Usha to contest for Commonwealth Games Federation vice-president's post

Usha will be contesting alongside Hugh Graham of Cook Islands, Barry Hendricks (South Africa), Sandra Osborne (Barbados), Richard Powers (Canada), Ian Reid (Scotland) and Dr Donald Rukare (Uganda)

August 30, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
IOA president PT Usha will contest the upcoming Commonwealth Games Federation elections for the post of vice-president. File

IOA president PT Usha will contest the upcoming Commonwealth Games Federation elections for the post of vice-president. File | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha will take a step further as an administrator as she will be contesting the upcoming Commonwealth Games Federation elections for the post of vice-president.

On Wednesday, the CGF announced the list of candidates shortlisted for the upcoming polls that will elect candidates for the posts of president, vice-president, regional VPs and sports committee members.

Usha will be contesting alongside Hugh Graham of Cook Islands, Barry Hendricks (South Africa), Sandra Osborne (Barbados), Richard Powers (Canada), Ian Reid (Scotland) and Dr Donald Rukare (Uganda). Usha was appointed as the IOA president last December unopposed, while she also happens to be the committee head of the Indian Talent Olympiad.

For the president's position, Chris Jenkins (Wales) and Kereyn Smith (New Zealand) are the two vying candidates.

"The incoming President will be responsible for leading the Commonwealth Sport Movement over the next four years and helping to shape the Games into the future," CGF said in a media release.

The candidates contesting for the Regional VPs' posts are -- Africa: Colonel Botsang Tshenyego (Botswana); Americas: Judy Simons (Bermuda); Asia: Christopher Chan (Singapore), Maxwell DeSilva (Sri Lanka), Dr P T Usha (India); Caribbean: Ephraim Penn (British Virgin Islands); Europe: Louise Mackie (England), Harry Murphy (Gibraltar), Helen Philips (Wales); Oceania: Craig Philips (Australia).

The candidates contesting for the sports committee members are -- Africa: Penalva Cézar (Mozambique), Hon Jappie Mhango (Malawi); Americas: Andrew Brownlee (Falkland Islands); Asia: Lt Gen Harpal Singh (India); Caribbean: Cliff Williams (Antigua & Barbuda); Europe: Francesca Carter-Kelly (England); Oceania: Antoine Boudier (Vanuatu), Graham Child (New Zealand), Grant Harrison (Australia).

Ahead of the General Assembly, reigning CGF president Dame Louise Martin said, "I'm delighted to see so many high calibre candidates wanting to play such a key role in the Commonwealth Games movement. Their willingness to serve reflects the huge enthusiasm and support for the Games that we have seen from around the world, particularly in the last few weeks. I am excited and confident about what the Commonwealth Games will be able to achieve in the future." The CGF General Assembly will be taking place on November 14-15 in Singapore.

The opening day will witness the election of the six regional VPs, followed by the six sports committee Members on the same day.

The president and three VPs would be elected on the subsequent day.

