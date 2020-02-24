Indians will be eager to fire in World Cup

Host India will field a 55-member team, including around 20 shooters in the MQS section, while Olympic powerhouse China will not take part in the World Cup scheduled to be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, from March 16 to 25.

With travel restrictions preventing China from competing in the World Cup, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, India may be able to extend its fine run of having topped the four World Cups last season, apart from the season ending World Cup Finals.

Final opportunity

The World Cup gains significance for the Indian shooters, not just because of the presence of those from other countries who have qualified for the Olympics, but also because it would serve as the final event before the Indian squad for Tokyo is finalised.

The Indian shooters have won 15 Olympic quota places, but the National federation has the responsibility of fielding the best shooters in filling up those Olympic quotas.

Even though the selection policy of the National federation had categorically stated that all the Olympic quota winners would automatically compete in the Delhi World Cup, Chinki Yadav, who won an Olympic quota in the 25-metre sports pistol event, finds herself in the MQS section, and not in the regular team.

Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat, Olympian Annu Raj Singh and Manu Bhaker find themselves in the main team as they figure in the top three in rankings.

Chinki had slipped following two poor scores in the National championship and a selection trial.

Top guns

Korea and Germany will have as many as 41 and 37 shooters respectively while Kazakhstan (28), Italy (25), United States (21), Singapore (18) and Russia (16) are the other big teams in terms of number of shooters.

The World Cup in Delhi, featuring rifle, pistol and shotgun, will feature 566 shooters from 70 countries.

There will be 861 starts overall, including the mixed events and shooters competing in more than one event.