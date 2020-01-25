Indian women fail to book Tokyo berth

India’s chances of securing a women’s team slot in this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo ended after 24th-ranked France handed out a 3-2 defeat in the first playoff match in the World Team Qualification Tournament here on Saturday.
India, ranked 23rd, was humbled mainly due to two stellar performances from 195th-ranked Marie Migot. In her first singles, she brought down 61st-ranked Manika Batra and then returned in the tie-decider to beat 121st-ranked Ayhika Mukherjee.
The results: Women Playoffs: France bt India 3-2 (Stephanie Loeuillette and Yuan Jian Nan lost to Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee 7-11, 11-6, 12-10, 4-11, 8-11; Marie Migot bt Manika Batra 11-7, 3-11, 11-9, 3-11, 11-7; Yuan Jia Nan bt Sutirtha 11-7, 11-8, 11-6; Stephanie Loeuillette lost to Manika 7-11, 10-12, 4-11; Marie bt Ayhika 6-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-9).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.