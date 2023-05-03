Indian trap shooters in fighting position to make finals at ISSF World Cup

May 03, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Cairo

Three Indian shotgun shooters, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Rajeshwari Kumari, ended day two of the trap qualification at the ISSF World Cup here on May 3 with a fighting chance to qualify for the top eights.

Paris Olympics quota winner Mendiratta was best placed with a four-round score of 94, giving him the 11th spot among medal contenders. His senior, Prithviraj, was 13th with the same score, while Rajeshwari in women's trap, shot 88 over two days to be placed 14th in the 55-shooter field.

Trap competitions for the @issf_official World Cup Shotgun, Cairo, begin tomorrow & the Indian squad sweated it out in pre-event training today under the eagle eyes of former Olympic champ & current Indian Trap coach Russell Mark.#ISSFWorldCup#Shotgun#TrapShooting#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/KQ7hNWvqpP — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) May 1, 2023

Mendiratta shot rounds of 25 and 23 respectively on the day to move up from his overnight position, while Prithviraj had rounds of 24 and 23. Zoravar Sandhu, the third Indian in men's trap, was placed 36th with a score of 91.

In women's trap, besides Rajeshwari, Preeti Rajak shot 85 to be in 25th position while Shreyasi Singh was at 27th spot with a total of 84.

The shooters will come back on Thursday for the fifth and final qualification round before the finals get underway.