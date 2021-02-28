Indian shotgun coach, in Cairo for ISSF World Cup, tests positive for COVID-19

A shotgun coach with the Indian shooting team has tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Cairo for the ISSF World Cup in Cairo.
The coach was immediately isolated after returning positive for the virus, an official of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) told PTI on February 28.
All the members of the Indian contingent were tested upon their arrival in the Egyptian capital. The coach tested positive but the other members of the Indian contingent returned negative.
The coach is asymptomatic and in quarantine at the moment. He is being monitored by the medical team. He is likely to undergo another test in a day or two.
As per the protocol issued by the organisers, all teams have to take COVID-19 tests every 72 hours.
India has thus far won the bronze medal in both men’s and women’s skeet team events but haven’t managed a podium-finish in individual events.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath