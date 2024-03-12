GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian pistol shooters win team gold in Para World Cup

In the individual section of the same category, Rudransh had to settle for the silver medal after being tied with Korea’s Kim Jungnam, who both scored 364

March 12, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The team of Rudransh Khandelwal (364), Akash (346) and Sandeep Kumar (340) aggregated 1050 to finish ahead of South Korea (1037), while China (1019) ended up third. Photo: X/@Media_SAI

The team of Rudransh Khandelwal (364), Akash (346) and Sandeep Kumar (340) aggregated 1050 to finish ahead of South Korea (1037), while China (1019) ended up third. Photo: X/@Media_SAI

India added a second gold medal to its tally in the Para Shooting World Cup with the Mixed 10m Air Pistol Standard (SH1) team clinching the top podium finish on day four of the competition here on Tuesday.

The team of Rudransh Khandelwal (364), Akash (346) and Sandeep Kumar (340) aggregated 1050 to finish ahead of South Korea (1037), while China (1019) ended up third.

In the individual section of the same category, Rudransh had to settle for the silver medal after being tied with Korea's Kim Jungnam, who both scored 364.

But the Korean won on the basis of more 'inner 10s' (closest to bullseye). While Kim had nine 'inner 10s', Khandelwal had 2.

However, the teenaged shooter can take heart from the fact that he established the world junior record in the category.

The two medals on Tuesday, took Khandelwal's tally to four (one gold, three silver).

On Monday, Khandelwal had won silver in the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) category.

Rudransh, Nihal Singh and Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Singhraj had also bagged the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) team silver.

Related Topics

shooting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.