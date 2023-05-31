Indian Open of Surfing from June 1 to 3 in Mangaluru

May 31, 2023 04:33 am | Updated 04:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The fourth edition of the Indian Open of Surfing, the premier surfing competition of the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), is scheduled to be held from June 1 to 3 at the Panambur beach in Mangaluru and will be hosted by the Mantra Surf Club.

The event has got support from Karnataka Tourism for the fourth consecutive year, while Cycle Pure Agarbathies & Jai Hind Group have come on board as principal partners.

A host of other corporate houses have also extended their support for the event. The three-day surfing extravaganza will see top Indian surfers like S. Sanjaikumar, T. Nithishvarun, P. Surya, D. Ruban, D. Srikanth, Sathish Sarvanan, Manikandan Desappan fight it out for the top honours.

SFI Vice President and Mantra Surf Club partner Ram Mohan Paranjpe said: “Indian Open of Surfing is the first of the four National Series Championships that have been planned by the SFI.

“Also being the host under Mantra Surf Club, I am looking forward to a great competition just before the onset of monsoons. What adds to this happiness of kicking-off the Indian surfing season is that this is the first year when big corporate houses have extended their support to the competition, establishing the growing popularity of the sport.”