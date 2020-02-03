Other Sports

Indian boxers reap it rich at the Golden Girls Championship

more-in

India’s junior and youth boxers dominated the ring at the Golden Girl Championship in Boras, Sweden, claiming 14 medals, including six gold, the overall championship trophy and the ‘Best Boxer’ award for Prachi Dhankar.

While the junior team clinched five gold, three silver and one bronze medal, the youth squad secured a single gold and four bronze medals at the event, the Boxing Federation of India said in a press release.

The medallists: Juniors: Gold: Prachi Dhankar (50kg), Ethoibi Chanu Wangjam (54kg), Lashu Yadav (66kg), Mahi Raghav (80kg). Silver: Janhavi Churi (46kg), Rudy Lalhmingmuani (66kg), Tanishka Patil (80kg). Bronze: Diya Negi (60kg).

Youth: Gold: Musskan (54kg); Bronze: Sanya Negi (57kg), Deepika (64kg), Musskan (69kg), Sakshi Jahdale (75kg).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other Sports
boxing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 11:06:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/indian-boxers-reap-it-rich-at-the-golden-girls-championship/article30728961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY