Indian boxers reap it rich at the Golden Girls Championship

India’s junior and youth boxers dominated the ring at the Golden Girl Championship in Boras, Sweden, claiming 14 medals, including six gold, the overall championship trophy and the ‘Best Boxer’ award for Prachi Dhankar.

While the junior team clinched five gold, three silver and one bronze medal, the youth squad secured a single gold and four bronze medals at the event, the Boxing Federation of India said in a press release.

The medallists: Juniors: Gold: Prachi Dhankar (50kg), Ethoibi Chanu Wangjam (54kg), Lashu Yadav (66kg), Mahi Raghav (80kg). Silver: Janhavi Churi (46kg), Rudy Lalhmingmuani (66kg), Tanishka Patil (80kg). Bronze: Diya Negi (60kg).

Youth: Gold: Musskan (54kg); Bronze: Sanya Negi (57kg), Deepika (64kg), Musskan (69kg), Sakshi Jahdale (75kg).