India to host WC qualifiers for Tent Pegging

The World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging will be held for the first time in India from March 11-14.
Organised by the Equestrian Federation of India in association with Equiwings Sports – a Corporate/Club member of EFI — the event will see seven countries competing with the top two qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in South Africa.
Others in the fray
Besides India, Russia, USA, Belarus, Pakistan, Sudan & Bahrain will be in the fray at the event to be held in at Greater Noida across categories including individual tent pegging (Lance & Sword), Team Tent Pegging (Lance & Sword), Individual Rings & Pegs (Lance) and Indian File (Lance & Sword).
More than 50 international and 250 Indian riders are expected to be in fray on more than 300 horses.
“During this tough sporting year (2020-21), the EFI has successfully conducted all National Championships for Dressage, Eventing, Show Jumping and Endurance.
“Efforts are being made by the Federation (EFI) through a constant dialogue with Asian Equestrian Federation (AEF) to get Tent Pegging re-included in the Asian Games,” EFI secretary Col Jaiveer Singh said.
