India sweeps mixed team gold medals in Cairo World Cup

February 20, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated February 21, 2023 08:49 am IST

India swept the mixed air pistol and air rifle gold medals to shoot up to the top of the medals table on the second day of competition in the World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday.

World champion Rudrankksh Patil and Narmada Nithin were brilliant as they beat the Hungarian pair of Eszter Denes and Istvan Peni 16-6 for the gold, in mixed air riifle, after having topped qualification with 635.8, a whopping 4.8 point ahead of the second best team. Rudnrankksh had shot 318.2 and Narmada matched him with 317.6.

Understandably excited about her maiden international women’s medal being a gold, Narmada said, “Rudrankksh was outstanding”.

Varun Tomar who had bagged the air pistol bronze, combined with Rhythm Sangwan to win the mixed air pistol gold. The Indian pair beat the experienced Serbs, Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec 16-10, after having topped qualification with 583, one point ahead of the Serbian pair.

The results: Mixed air pistol: 1. India-2 (Rhythm Sangwan, Varun Tomar) 16 (583); 2. Serbia (Zorana Arunovic, Damir Mikec) 10 (582); 3. Germany (Sandra Reitz, Robin Walter) 16 (580); 4. France (Camilie Jedrzejewski, Florian Fouquet) 6 (577); 5. India (Divya Subbaraju, Sarabjot Singh) 577.

Mixed air rifle: 1. India-2 (Narmada Nithin, Rudrankksh Patil) 16 (635.8); 2. Hungary (Eszter Denes, Istvan Peni) 6 (631.0); 3. Germany-2 (Lisa Mueller, Maximilian Dallinger) 16 (629.7); 4. Switzerland (Nina Christen, Christoph Duerr) 12 (628.9); 7. India (Tilottama Sen, Hriday Hazarika) 628.8.