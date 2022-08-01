Other Sports

In Pictures | 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai

On July 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad. Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and many others attended the inaugural function.

Mr. Modi said this was the first time the Chess Olympiad was being held in the place of origin of chess, India. He said that it was coming to Asia for the first time in three decades. “Tamil Nadu has a strong historical connection with chess. This is why it is a chess powerhouse of India,” PM Modi said.

Also read: ‘Feels like a festival’: Praggnanandhaa on Chess Olympiad and meeting Rajinikanth

The world’s biggest team chess championship, featuring players from 187 countries, is taking place in Mamallapuram, and will conclude on August 10. The Olympiad was moved out of Moscow in Russia following the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Here are a few pictures from our photographers on the event.

For more stories on the Chess Olympiad click here

