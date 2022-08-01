1/18

Indian chess player Arjun Erigaisi plays the game with Greek chess Grandmaster Dimitrios Mastrovasilis, on day three of the 44th Chess Olympiad. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Indian chess players Grand Master Abhijeet Gupta (left), Surya Shekhar Ganguly (2nd right) and Puranik Abhimanyu (right) before they play the Round-1 games on day three of the 44th Chess Olympiad. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, is seen with Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand on day 3 of the 44th Chess Olympiad. Photo: Velankanni Raj B.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin greets youngest chess player Randa Sedar, from Palestine, on day 3 of the 44th Chess Olympiad. Photo: Velankanni Raj B.

Indian chess players take photos on an autorickshaw, on day 3 of the 44th Chess Olympiad. Photo: Velankanni Raj B.

Chess players from several countries, who have come to Mamallapuram for participating at the Olympiad, enjoy a ride on a autorickshaw, on day 3 of the 44th Chess Olympiad, being held at Mamallapuram. Photo: Velankanni Raj B.

Indian chess players play on day 3 of the 44th Chess Olympiad, being held at Mamallapuram. Photo: Velankanni Raj B.

Indian chess player Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa plays on day 3 of the 44th Chess Olympiad, at Mamallapuram. Photo: Velankanni Raj B.

Indian women team 3 Chess players play on day 3 of the 44th Chess Olympiad. Photo: Velankanni Raj B.

A general view of the event on day 2 of the 44th Chess Olympiad, being held at Mamallapuram, on July 30. Photo: R. Ravindran

Indian chess Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa plays on day 2 of the 44th Chess Olympiad. Photo: Ravindran. R

Indian team mentor Viswanathan Anand interacts with the players. Also seen in the picture are Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur and L. Murugan. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Chess players from across the world participate in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, held at Mamallapuram near Chennai, on July 29, day 1 of the event. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports; L. Murugan, Union Minister for State Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying interacting with Indian player Konery Humpy along with Sanjay Kapoor, President of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) on day one of the 44th Chess Olympiad. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds the Chess Olympiad Torch along with Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin, and former Grand Master Vishwanathan Anand. Also seen in the picture are R. Praggnanandhaa, s. Vijayalakshmi, D Gukesh - all Grand Masters, at the opening ceremony of the Chess Olympiad held in Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on July 28. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Police personnel deployed at the 44th International Chess Olympiad, being held at Mamallapuram, on Thursday. Photo: Ravindran R

Police security personnel check the premises ahead of 44th Chess Olympiad, being held at Mamallapuram, near Chennai, on July 27, 2022. Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam