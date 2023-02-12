In Frames | Fire on ice

February 12, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

The ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Finland and the U.S. Figure Skating Championships gave a fillip to the sport that blends aesthetics and risk

Skating conjures up visions of languid movements. Equally ‘skating on thin ice’ is a metaphor that hints at imminent danger. And skating as a sport is a blend of both these angles — aesthetics and risk. But in January, a month linked to fresh hopes and new ideas, skating gained a fillip through the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Finland and the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

There was grace and gymnastics on view. This wasn’t entirely about one athlete doing a tap-dance on ice and defying gravity. It was also about pairs revealing synergy, this was a tango in tandem of the highest class as evident from the accompanying pictures.

A false step or a failed clasping of hands could trigger a fall — at best, it can cause embarrassment and at worst, it can threaten lives. The pairs, essentially agile men and women, aware of each other’s reflexes and movements, proved to be a revelation.

The swivelling on ice, the speed on a slippery surface and the applause of a gobsmacked audience can together cause an adrenaline rush.

Equally there is joy and fear but with nimble feet and trusting hands, the pairs reigned and so did those thousand camera-clicks.

Smooth spin: Emily Chan and Spencer Howe show off their skills at the Championship Pairs Free Skate competition at the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California. They won the second place.

Dazzling blur: Katie McBeath and Nathan Bartholomay perform at the Championship Pairs Free Skate competition in San Jose

In good spirits: Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, Finland. They were the gold medalists at the event.

The rink is a stage: Sonia Baram and Daniel Tioumentsev placed fourth in the Championship Pairs Free Skate competition in San Jose.

On the edge: Bronze medalists Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in California.

Up in the air: Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy performed several daredevil moves during the event in Finland.

Photo finish: Lucrezia Beccari and Matteo Guarise of Italy in Finland.

Fine balance: Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby of Britain at the ISU championships.

Strength and grace: Sophia Schaller and Livio Mayr of Austria perform in Finland.

Highs and lows: Violetta Sierova and Ivan Khobta of Ukraine compete in the ISU championships.

The gold medallists: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier perform during the Championship Pairs Free Skate. The pair won the gold medal.