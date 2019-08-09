Hyderabad Open: Sourabh in last eight, Kashyap exits

Seventh-seeded Sourabh Verma of India made it to the men’s singles quarterfinals even as fourth-seeded P. Kashyap bowed out in the Hyderabad Open badminton championship at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

Sourabh scored a 21-16, 21-11 win in 36 minutes against China’s Sun Feixiang, while unseeded Singaporean Loh Kean Yew handed a 17-21, 21-15, 21-19 defeat to the the crowd favourite Kashyap.

Earlier, Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey made it to the last eight with impressive displays.

Too good

Sourabh was far superior against an opponent who struggled to get his rhythm. He showed lot of composure the few times Sun tried to come back into the game with some telling smashes.

The Indian looked good as he combined big smashes with some delectable drops at the net to unsettle the opponent.

If Sun thought of coming back into the match in the second game, it was not to be as an unrelenting Sourabh picked points with ease.

Later in the evening, Kashyap’s hopes of being in the race to clinch one major title were dashed by the efficacy of Loh.

The Singaporean rarely conceded a point off a Kashyap smash and was equally good with a far more superior net game.

Though Kashyap scored off big smashes down the line to make it 19-all in the decider, his backhand landed in the net and a down-the-line smash went out to make the Singaporean delighted.

Important results (round 16): Men: Heo Kwang Hee (Kor) bt Mithun Manjunath 10-21, 21-15, 21-13; Kalle Koljonen (Fin) bt Shesar Hiren Rhustavito (Ina) 23-21, 21-15; Loh Kean Yew (Sgp) bt P. Kashyap 17-21, 21-15, 21-19; Subhankar Dey bt Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo (Ina) 21-16, 21-15; Sourabh Verma bt Sun Fexiang (Chn) 21-16, 21-11; Ajay Jayaram bt Jia Wei Tan (Mas) 21-18, 21-13; Bai Yu Peng (Chn) bt Firman Abdul Kholik (Ina) 21-16, 13-21, 21-16; Iskandar Zulkarnain (Mas) bt Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay (Ina) 21-16, 21-15 .

Doubles: M.R. Arjun & Shlok Ramchandran bt Chia Wei Jie & Man Wei Chong (Mas) 18-21, 21-13, 21-19; Manu Attri & B. Sumeeth Reddy bt Apisuk Inkarat & Viriyangkura Tanupat (Tha) 21-14, 21-8.

Women: Yeo Jia Min (Sgp) bt Ji Shu Ting (Chn) 21-17, 19-21, 21-15; Pai Yu Po (Tpe) bt Sim Yu Jin (Kor) 21-12, 7-21, 21-15; Zhang Yi Man (Chn) bt Yulia Yosephin Susanto (Ina) 21-15 21-13; Phittayaporn Chaiwan Tha bt Brittney Tam (Can) 21-8 21-11; Natalia Perminova (Rus) bt Lee Ying Ying (Mas) 21-13, 21-14; Porntip Buranprasertsuk (Tha) bt Qi Xuefei (Fra) 21-16, 21-17; Benyapa Aimsaard (Tha) bt Ch. Sai Uttejitha Rao 21-10, 9-21, 21-8; An Se Young (Kor) bt Aakarshi Kashyap 21-18, 21-13.

Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa & N. Sikki Reddy bt Chasinee Korepap & Kwanchanok Sudjaipraparat (Tha) 21-19, 21-16; J. Meghana & Poorvisha S. Ram bt Hendahewa Thilini Pramodika & Sirimannage Kavidi (SL) 22-20 21-15.