Hope Vijender wins a World title: Fury

Celebrated British professional boxer Tyson Fury wants to see Indian icon Vijender Singh achieve bigger glory by winning a World title some day.

Fury, who is set to fight Braun Strowman in a WWE fight in Saudi Arabia on October 31, wished Vijender, a former World and Olympic medallist, well in his professional career.

“It (boxing) is very big in India. You have a great boxer in Vijender Singh and I hope he can go on to win the World title,” said Fury, addressing an international media conference call.

Asked whether he would like to fight in India, Fury said, “I would love to come to India and fight. Hopefully, it will happen in the near future.”

Fury — who won the unified and lineal heavyweight titles by defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 — said the turmoil in the amateur body, International Boxing Association (AIBA), might impact professional boxing as well.

“If there is no amateur boxing, there are no professionals. I don’t know many people who just turned professionals without being amateurs.

“It could have a big impact on the professional sport. It could be taking away champions of the future,” he said.

Fury, unbeaten in 30 fights over 11 years in professional boxing, said the International Olympic Committee suspending AIBA from the Tokyo Olympics was not great news for amateur boxing.

“It is very important that amateur boxing continues so we can have professional champions of the future.”