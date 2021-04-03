Other Sports

Harshita finishes second

Asian Games bronze medallist Harshita Tomar of India finished in second position in the laser radial class at the end of two races of the Asian Olympic sailing qualification which commenced here on Saturday.

Harshita came fourth and second in the two races. The event will run till April 8.

The results (overall, placings of Indians):

49er: 4. Varun Thakkar & K.C. Ganapathy; 49erFX: 3. Ekta Yadav & Ritika Dangi; Laser radial: 2. Harshita Tomar, 4. Nethra Kumanan; Laser standard: 6. Upamanyu Dutta, 7. Vishnu Saravanan; Windsurfing: RX: Men: 5. Ebad Ali; RS: X: Women: 3. Ishwariya Ganesh.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2021 10:31:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/harshita-finishes-second/article34233666.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY