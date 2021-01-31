Harikrishna beats Donchenko

P. Harikrishna proved his superiority over Germany’s Alexander Donchenko in 50 moves and emerged as the only winner of the 12th round of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee, in the Netherlands.
Saturday’s victory took Harikrishna’s tally to six points and placed him in the tied seventh place in the 14-man field.
With a round to go, Anish Giri continued to lead with 8 points, half-a-point ahead of Fabiano Caruana, Alireza Firouzja and Jorden van Foreest.
The results (12th round): P. Harikrishna (6) bt Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 3.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 8) drew with Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 7.5).
Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 7) drew with Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 7.5); Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol, 4.5) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 6.5).
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 5) drew with Jan-Krzysztof (Pol, 5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 7.5) drew with David Anton Guijar (Esp, 4.5); Nils Grandelius (Swe, 6) drew with Aryan Tari (Nor, 5.5).
