Hangzhou Asian Games | In its best-ever Asiad show, India to end up with record 100 plus medals

October 06, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian players Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma celebrate after winning the Asian Games men’s cricket semifinal against Bangladesh in Hangzhou on October 6, 2023.

Indian players Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma celebrate after winning the Asian Games men’s cricket semifinal against Bangladesh in Hangzhou on October 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

On October 6, India is closing in on the magical three figures on the medals tally.

On the 13th day, India bagged medals in recurve archery women’s team event (bronze) on the other hand men’s team won the silver.

In the Asian Games hockey, Indian men thrashed the defending champion Japan to clinch historic gold and booked a ticket to the Paris Olympics.

In the badminton, H.S. Prannoy had to settle for bronze. India achieved a historic feat by winning the bronze medal in the women’s sepaktakraw.

In the wrestling event, India won three bronze medals.

With assured medals in men’s and women’s kabaddi and men’s cricket, India is set to cross the 100-medal tally.

India is assured of three medals in archery. Indian archers Abhishek Verma and Ojas Pravin Deotale are competing for gold in men’s individual event. Jyothi Surekha Vennam will be in action in the women’s individual event fighting for a gold medal on October 7.

At least four more wrestlers are in contention on the penultimate day of the competition and it won’t be a surprise if more medals are added to the tally.

On the back of a splendid show by the shooters (22) and track and field athletes (29 medals), who contributed 51 medals, India had already surpassed its best-ever show.

The previous high for India was at Jakarta Asiad in 2018 with 70 medals.

(With inputs from PTI)

