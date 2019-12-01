Gurpreet and Sunil clinch gold at National Wrestling championship

Asian championship silver medallists Gurpreet Singh and Sunil Kumar clinched gold medals in the Tata Motors senior National wrestling here on Sunday.

Punjab’s Gurpreet overcame two-time junior World championships medallist Sajan Bhanwal, representing Services, 3-1 in the 77kg category.

The experienced Sunil crushed Punjab’s Prabhal 5-1 in the 87kg final.

In the 55kg category, Services’ Arjun beat Ajay on technical superiority.

Enjoying home support, Punjab’s Harpreet Singh, the Asian Games silver medallist, defeated Rajbir Chhikara of Railways 4-1 in the 82kg final.

Hardeep Singh, the first Greco-Roman wrestler to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, received a walkover from Ravi Rathi of Railways in the 97kg section.

Railways finished on top with 210 points ahead of Services (170) and Jharkhand (109). The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), as announced earlier, included the gold medallists of the Nationals in the Indian squad for the South Asian Games in Nepal.