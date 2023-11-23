HamberMenu
Gujarat Giants name Fazel Atrachali as captain ahead of PKL season 10

India’s Rohit Gulia has been named as the vice-captain of the side to be coached Ram Mehar Singh

November 23, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Fazel Atrachali. File

Fazel Atrachali. File | Photo Credit: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan

Gujarat Giants on Thursday named Iran's Fazel Atrachali as captain ahead of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League, which will be held in Ahmedabad from December 2 to February 21 next year.

The season will begin at Gujarat Giants' home turf.

India's Rohit Gulia has been named as the vice-captain of the side to be coached Ram Mehar Singh.

The Gujarat Giants have been finalists twice — in 2017 and 2018 — and will be keen to join an elite group of teams by bagging the prestigious PKL title.

In the 2017 campaign, Fazel was part of the Giants squad that reached the final.

The 31-year-old defender has been a two-time winner of the PKL and a three-time Asian Games medallist, and will look to use all his experience of the highest level to lead the charge for the Giants.

"In the PKL season 10, among all the players, Fazel is one of the most decorated players and he has won a lot medals in his career. I have worked with Fazel before, and he is great player, and in our mind, he was our clear choice for the captaincy for Adani's Gujarat Giants," said coach Mehar Singh.

With the likes of Rakesh and Parteek Dahiya showing plenty of promise, and the return of Fazel, the Giants have a fair amount of talent in their ranks.

Along with them, there are also the likes of Rohit and Sourav Gulia, Vikash Jaglan, Arkam Shaikh, GB More and Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh.

The Giants will begin their season against Telegu Titans on the opening day of the tournament.

