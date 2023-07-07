HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Grand Chess Tour: Anand has moderate day; Gukesh shines with twin wins

Tournament features top players like Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi in the Grand Chess Tour

July 07, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Zagreb

PTI
Chess Grandmaster and former World champion Viswanathan Anand interacts with chess enthusiasts during International Chess Tournament, in Mumbai.

Chess Grandmaster and former World champion Viswanathan Anand interacts with chess enthusiasts during International Chess Tournament, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian maestro Viswanathan Anand had a moderate run on day two of the SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz chess tournament, part of the Grand Chess Tour, winning, drawing and losing a game each.

ALSO READ
Indian ace Anand starts well in Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb

Anand began the day well, beating Ivan Saric in round four before settling for a draw against Fabiano Caruana and ended with a loss to world No.1 Magnus Carlsen on 6th July.

Anand's compatriot - GM D Gukesh, bounced back from a below par start to win two matches and drew one to climb to the joint second spot.

Gukesh had a fine run, beating Constantin Lupulescu and Saric after drawing with Richard Rapport in the day's first game.

ALSO READ
Continental Kings — the dark horses that shone the brightest in Global Chess League

A surging Ian Nepomniachtchi and Caruana were able to catch Anand during the second day. All three now have eight points and share the top spot followed by Gukesh and Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland), who are on seven points each.

Nepomniachtchi won all three games to tie for the lead going into the last day of the rapid.

The day started off with a shock for Carlsen, as he lost back-to-back games to Caruana and Firouzja. However, the former five-time World Chess Champion bounced back in the final round, with a nice technical win against Anand in a rook endgame.

A blitz segment will follow the rapid event in the tournament which features top players including Carlsen, Anand and Nepomniachtchi among others.

The time control for the rapid portion is 25+10, with 2 points awarded for a win, 1 point for a draw, and 0 for a loss. The blitz portion will have a time control of 5+2, using the typical 1, 1/2, 0 scoring system.

The Grand Chess Tour is a circuit of international events, featuring the world's best players.

Related Topics

chess / sport / international tournament

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.