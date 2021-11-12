Other Sports

Gopi Chand launches his autobiography

Another feather in the cap: P. Gopi Chand with co-author Priya Kumar of the book Shuttler’s Flick: Making every match count.  

India’s chief national badminton coach P. Gopi Chand formally launched his autobiography Shuttler’s Flick: Making every match count, co-authored by Priya Kumar, here on Friday.

Later, Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is also the president of Telangana Badminton Association, engaged the former All England champion in a conversation tracing Gopi’s journey into the world of badminton as a player and coach and as a human being.

“My work doesn’t start and end on the court, it continues off it too. I keep challenging myself by not making the routines, discipline and training boring. I try to introduce variables, challenges and sometimes even fun to keep the players enthusiastic about the game as well as to not let their bodies slip into a comfort zone,” Gopi quoted from his book.

He said it was virtually impossible to make it to championship level without a coach in any field, sports included. “You may be able to hit your target once, but to hit it 100 times you need structured practice,” he added.

“As a coach, I have a 24x7 job with my players. My work is not an eight-hour engagement. I am responsible for what my players do in their training, practice and games. I am also responsible for what they do when they are not on court,” Gopi said.


