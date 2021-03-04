Good day for Indians

Four make singles quarterfinals

Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu, K. Srikanth, Ajay Jayaram and B. Sai Praneeth advanced in contrasting style to the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

It was double delight for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy as he progressed to the last eight in both the mixed doubles and men’s doubles.

On Wednesday, Saina Nehwal, P. Kashyap, Lakshya Sen and the doubles pair of M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila made an exit in the opening round.

The results:

Men: Second round: K. Srikanth bt Thomas Rouxel (Fra) 21-10, 14-21 21-14; Ajay Jayaram bt Rasmus Gemke (Den) 21-18, 17-21, 21-13; B. Sai Praneeth bt Pablo Abian (Esp) 21-12, 21-17; Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Tha) bt Sourabh Verma 21-17, 21-14; First round: Pablo Abian (Esp) bt P. Kashyap 21-15, 21-10; Victor Svendsen (Den) bt Lakshya Sen 21-16, 21-12.

Doubles: Second round: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty bt Pramudya Kusumawardana & Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan (Ina) 21-17, 20-22, 21-17; First round: Vladimir Ivanov & Ivan Sozonov (Rus) bt M.R. Arjun & Dhruv Kapila 21-16, 21-18.

Women: Second round: P.V. Sindhu bt Iris Wang (USA) 21-13, 21-14; First round: Phittayaporn Chaiwan (Tha) bt Saina Nehwal 21-16, 21-17, 23-21.

Doubles: Amalie Magelund & Freja Ravn (Den) bt Ashwini Ponnappa & N. Sikki Reddy 21-11, 21-15-21.

Mixed doubles: Second round: Satwiksairaj & Ashwini bt Rinov Rivaldy & Pitha Haningtyas Mentari (Ina) 21-18, 21-16.