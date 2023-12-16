GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GM S.L. Narayanan hopes to end the year on a high

The Indian GM is now eyeing a good show at the World Rapid and Blitz tournament that begins in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in the last week of December

December 16, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

M R Praveen Chandran
M.R. Praveen Chandran
Good run: Narayanan is brimming with confidence after winning both the classic and blitz format in the El Llobregat Open in Barcelona.

Grandmaster S.L. Narayanan, after struggling to find a breakthrough performance for a major part of 2023, is now enjoying the best phase of his career at the end of the year.

Narayanan is brimming with confidence after winning both the classic and blitz format in the El Llobregat Open in Barcelona last week. The victory in Barcelona came after he finished third in the Qatar Open.

Narayanan is now eyeing a good show at the World Rapid and Blitz tournament that begins in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in the last week of December.

He remained unbeaten in the El Llobregat Open and finished with 7.5 points to clinch the title in the classic format. He sealed the crown with a draw against top seed Vladimir Fedoseev. In the blitz tournament, Narayanan came first with eight points and his two draws were against Fedoseev and Vugar Asadli.

“I had won the tournament in 2019, but at that time the field wasn’t as strong as it was in 2023. I was seeded third here and there were at least 10 or 12 players with 2600 rating points. So everyone had a chance.

“I was playing the stronger players in the initial rounds and I aimed to do well in the initial rounds. I was able to secure four wins in the first five rounds. The win against V.R. Aravindh Chithambaram in the sixth round got me the lead and I maintained it till the end. I rate this win in Barcelona as the best of my career,” said Narayanan who is inching closer to the coveted 2700 point mark in ratings. 

Narayanan, who still needs six points to break the 2700-point barrier, said his focus was more on improving his game and doing well in tournaments. 

But he has been choosy in taking part in tournaments abroad due to financial constraints. “A large part of my earnings is used to pay fees to my coach. This is a very competitive field and you need to have a very good coach to guide you and it comes with a price,” added Narayanan.

However, Narayanan hasn’t allowed the deprivations to affect him mentally and is soldiering on without any complaints.

