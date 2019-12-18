Giants favourite to beat Bullets

The Amit Panghal-led Gujarat Giants will start favourite against Bombay Bullets in the semifinals of the Big Bout India Boxing League at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Complex on Thursday. In the other semifinal on Friday, NE Rhinos will meet Punjab Panthers.

Bullets had beaten Gujarat Giants 4-3 when the teams squared up in the league stage but the latter was without Panghal and former women’s world champion Sarita Devi.

The other semifinal would be a grudge contest for Punjab Panthers which had lost 3-4 to NE Rhinos. The Panthers will hope that M.C. Mary Kom, who missed the last league match owing to bad back, will be able to take the ring against Nikhat Zareen.