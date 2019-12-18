Giants favourite to beat Bullets

The Amit Panghal-led Gujarat Giants will start favourite against Bombay Bullets in the semifinals of the Big Bout India Boxing League at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Complex on Thursday. In the other semifinal on Friday, NE Rhinos will meet Punjab Panthers.
Bullets had beaten Gujarat Giants 4-3 when the teams squared up in the league stage but the latter was without Panghal and former women’s world champion Sarita Devi.
The other semifinal would be a grudge contest for Punjab Panthers which had lost 3-4 to NE Rhinos. The Panthers will hope that M.C. Mary Kom, who missed the last league match owing to bad back, will be able to take the ring against Nikhat Zareen.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.